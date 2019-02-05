Menu
The man allegedly left his one-year-old German Shepherd in a locked car without water for several hours.
Crime

Man pleads guilty after dog dies in locked car

Jasmine Minhas
by
4th Feb 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 5th Feb 2019 7:55 PM
A MAN who allegedly left his one-year-old german shepherd to die in a locked car while he attended a licensed premises for several hours has pleaded guilty in court.

Police said members of the public noticed the deceased dog inside an unattended Holden utility parked on the Pacific Hwy at Coffs Harbour on November 28 last year around 2pm.

Following investigations the dog's owner David Wayne Gillespie of Queensland was allegedly found inside a nearby licensed premises.

He was charged with committing an act of aggravated animal cruelty.

Police allege the dog had no access to water over a number of hours prior to its death.

Today Gillespie's defence requested an adjournment in the Coffs Harbour Local Court before Magistrate Gibson.

Gillespie is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court again on March 4.

animal cruelty charge coffs harbour coffs harbour local court german shepherd
Coffs Coast Advocate

