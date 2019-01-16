MAN OVERBOARD: Search under way for missing fisherman

An air and sea search is under way after a fisherman went missing off Double Island Point this morning.

AN AIR and sea search is under way after a fisherman went missing off Double Island Point this morning.

About 3am police received reports a 45-year-old man had fallen overboard from a commercial fishing vessel.

The hunt for the man, coordinated by water police, is ongoing and taking place about 30 nautical miles off Double Island Point.

Eight helicopters, two fixed wing aircrafts, one jet, two QPS water police vessels, two fishing vessels and a Coast Guard vessel are all involved.

Double Island Point is at the southern end of the Great Sandy Marine Park, which extends about 6000sq km along the Bundaberg and Fraser coasts and extends up to Baffle Creek.

