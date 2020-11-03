Menu
Man fronts court amid bizarre body in ditch probe

Jessica Cook
3rd Nov 2020 11:00 AM
CHARGES against a Maryborough man, accused of murder after a body was found more than an hour away, have briefly been mentioned in court.

James Samuel Baumgart, 36, is charged with murder, assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage.

Police allege the Island Plantation man was involved in an altercation at John Street, Maryborough on Sunday, during which a 43-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

Later that night, a ute allegedly connected to the John Street scene crashed at a property gate near Gympie and was found abandoned.

The next morning police spoke to a 45-year-old man who had allegedly fled the scene where the ute crashed.

Hours later, the body of the man who was allegedly injured at John Street was discovered down an embankment near where the car crashed.

Back on the Fraser Coast, Mr Baumgart was arrested and charged.

The charges were read in Hervey Bay Magistrates on Tuesday but no further details were available.

No application for bail was made and the case was transferred to Maryborough where Mr Baumgart will appear via video link for a committal mention on November 9.

