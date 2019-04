CLOSE CALL: A man sustained head and neck injuries after a kite surfing incident over the Easter break.

CLOSE CALL: A man sustained head and neck injuries after a kite surfing incident over the Easter break. Warren Lynam

A MAN was left with head and neck injuries after he was dragged through the water over Easter weekend.

The male in his 40's kite surfing at the beach off Cotton Tree Parade when the incident occurred around 2.25pm yesterday, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

He was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.