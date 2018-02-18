Menu
Man lucky to escape serious injury in Mary Valley rollover

A vehicle similar to this was involved in an accident last night. The Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG 4x4.
A vehicle similar to this was involved in an accident last night. The Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG 4x4. Contributed
by Donna Jones

A 68-YEAR old man was lucky to escape serious injury when the small truck he was driving overturned at the intersection of the Mary Valley Hwy and Kandanga Creek Rd last night.

The accident occured a little before 8pm.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said the man was the sole occupant of the Mitsubishi Canter (a vehicle described as a light-duty truck) when it left the road, collided with a road sign and then rolled over.

The man was transported to Gympie hospital with minor injuries.

The spokesman also said alcohol is believed to have played a part and police investigations into the accident are continuing.

Gympie Times
