Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was lucky to escape the wreckage of his car seconds before it caught alight after a car crash on Tiger Brennan Drive today
A man was lucky to escape the wreckage of his car seconds before it caught alight after a car crash on Tiger Brennan Drive today
News

Man lucky to escape crash after car catches alight

by WILL ZWAR
13th Mar 2020 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-YEAR-OLD driver has escaped serious injury after crashing his vehicle on Tiger Brennan Dr on Friday morning.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said the man was lucky to escape after the "nasty crash" which happened about 2.30am.

"The crash occurred near the intersection of Benison Road with the driver losing control of the vehicle, colliding with two sign posts and coming to rest on the opposite side of the roadway," she said.

"The driver self-extracted shortly before the vehicle caught alight."

Sgt Tennosaar said a member of the public and emergency services tended to the man before he was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"Another motorist and a passing police patrol came to the driver's aid," she said.

"He was conveyed to hospital for blood testing and to be treated for minor injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash."

car fire lucky escape traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fishing firing at popular Gympie spot

        premium_icon Fishing firing at popular Gympie spot

        News Almost near perfect conditions for anglers around Gympie region.

        • 13th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
        Coronavirus claims Coast event as others hang in balance

        premium_icon Coronavirus claims Coast event as others hang in balance

        Health Organisers have made a pre-emptive strike on coronavirus

        • 13th Mar 2020 11:31 AM
        HIGHWAY ASSAULT: Woman punched near Bruce Highway

        premium_icon HIGHWAY ASSAULT: Woman punched near Bruce Highway

        Crime Police said the incident occurred just before 7am this morning.

        Resident terrified after ute ploughs into her yard

        premium_icon Resident terrified after ute ploughs into her yard

        News The alleged offender will face court next month.