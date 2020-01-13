Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man loses love of life and then his home

by Janet Fife-Yeomans
13th Jan 2020 2:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

In just two months, Beau Boller has lost the love of his life in a shocking accident and then lost his home to bushfires.

His partner Elle Lockhart died in November as he fought to save her life after an accident on their rural property at Pericoe, inland from Eden on the state's south coast.

Elle Lockhart and Beau Boller. Picture: GoFundMe
Elle Lockhart and Beau Boller. Picture: GoFundMe

Mr Boller, 30, had been staying with Elle's family in town because he could not bear to be alone but he returned to his family's home this week to find there was nothing left after the south coast inferno had ripped through, destroying precious keepsakes and his work ute and carpenter's tools.

"I can't even begin to put into words how devastated he is," Ms Lockhart's aunt, Kim Lowe, said yesterday.

Bushfire devastation from Anthony Beau Boller’s property in Pericoe. Picture: GoFundMe
Bushfire devastation from Anthony Beau Boller’s property in Pericoe. Picture: GoFundMe

 

Elle's family have set up a GoFundMe page to help him because the house was uninsured. It was owned by his dad Tony Boller but it was in a company name and Tony Boller had not left a will when he died in June last year.

Ms Lowe said all Mr Boller had been able to get was $1000 assistance from Centrelink.

All his carpentry tools were also destroyed.

Daily Telegraph
Daily Telegraph

"It was the first time he had been able to get in since the roads were closed and there was nothing left," Ms Lowe said.

"I know there are lots of very sad stories out there but it is just heartbreaking for this young man.

"He is totally broken. We just want to help Beau rebuild his life."

To donate, go to gofundme.com/f/please-help-beau-rebuild-his-life

beau boller bushfire crisis editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire breaks out at Nestle factory

        premium_icon Fire breaks out at Nestle factory

        News FIRE crews rushed to the scene of a blaze which sparked in the electrical switchroom of Gympie's Nestle factory overnight.

        HEAVY FALLS: Wet week ahead as storms predicted

        premium_icon HEAVY FALLS: Wet week ahead as storms predicted

        Weather Solid rainfall totals predicted across the Coast

        56 people in Gympie court today

        premium_icon 56 people in Gympie court today

        News EVERY Gympie court sitting day a number of people are required to attend the court...

        ‘Better rain tomorrow’ predicted across Gympie region

        premium_icon ‘Better rain tomorrow’ predicted across Gympie region

        News Weekend rain brought relief to parched ground across much of the Gympie region at...