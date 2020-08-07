Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
News

Man left with serious facial burns after house ‘exploded’

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
7th Aug 2020 10:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person in a serious condition after an "explosion" ripped through a home on the Gold Coast this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to an "explosion" and smoke at the single-level brick house on Castle Rock Street in Parkwood just after 9am.

Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.

Three fire crews attended the scene.

The fire was contained to one room of the house, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman.

An ambulance at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
An ambulance at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.

One person was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with facial burns and remains in a serious condition, while two others were taken to Gold Coast University hospital in stable conditions with smoke inhalation.

Originally published as Man left with serious facial burns after house 'exploded'

More Stories

editors picks explosion gold coast house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police find trailer, tools probably stolen near Gympie

        Premium Content Police find trailer, tools probably stolen near Gympie

        News Police have released a photo of the trailer abandoned near the Bruce Hwy sand Valley Link Rd

        Plans to relocate popular Noosa restaurant revealed

        Premium Content Plans to relocate popular Noosa restaurant revealed

        News Next chapter for Sum Yung Guys is sure to be even tastier

        Friday headlines: Horror crash and gold mine resurrection

        Friday headlines: Horror crash and gold mine resurrection

        News ALSO: Authorities unsure of how Ross Creek fire started

        Med student from Gympie wows with heart transplant theory

        Premium Content Med student from Gympie wows with heart transplant theory

        News The ‘proud’ St Pat’s graduate and PhD student has moved on to the next round of a...