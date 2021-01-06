Man left with nowhere to live after drunk tirade against family

A Gympie man’s return home after a relationship break-up was short-lived after police were forced to intervene to end a drunken, abusive tirade against by the man towards his family.

The 20-year-old man, who cannot be legally named, was under a protection order requiring him to stay away from his father at the time.

Police were flagged down at Monkland at 4.50pm on January 2 by a member of the public who heard the man screaming and swearing at his family.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Melissa Campbell said the defendant had been allowed to return home for a few days, as he had nowhere to live after he broke up with his partner.

“The defendant was now intoxicated was swearing at everyone at the address,” Sergeant Campbell said.

Sgt Campbell said the father had left the house as he was concerned the situation could escalate, and police arrested the 20-year-old.

Solicitor Chris Anderson told the court said the man was on Centrelink and unemployed.

“He cannot recall at what or why he was getting upset but he accepts the fact that he was upset,” Mr Anderson said.

“Alcohol was an issue, alcohol has not been an issue with previous acts of domestic violence.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan placed the defendant on probation again for 12 months and said he was “still young”.

“You can’t be anywhere near your father so you have to work out where you’re staying,” Mr Callaghan said.

A conviction was recorded.

