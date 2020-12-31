Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A car crashed into a water tank in Moranbah. Picture: File
A car crashed into a water tank in Moranbah. Picture: File
News

Man knocked unconscious after driving into water tank

Rae Wilson
, rae.wilson@news.com.au
31st Dec 2020 7:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN was knocked unconscious after a Falcon sedan ran into a water tank in Moranbah about 7.10pm.

The car drove into a tank at Hornery Water and Transport on Railway Station Road.

It is understood at least one of the two occupants was initially trapped.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the unconscious man was walking around when paramedics arrived.

He said the man, in his 50s, had minor lacerations and was taken to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition.

He said no injuries were reported for the other occupant.

More Stories

moranbah crash water tank
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car crashes into concrete barrier on highway north of Gympie

        Premium Content Car crashes into concrete barrier on highway north of Gympie

        News Emergency crews called to the third crash along the stretch in less than 48 hours

        Two injured in rollover at Cooloola Coast

        Premium Content Two injured in rollover at Cooloola Coast

        News Two patients have been taken to Gympie Hospital after their car rolled on a...

        Gympie business shelves plans to triple quarry output

        Premium Content Gympie business shelves plans to triple quarry output

        News Pitch to land work on $1bn Gympie Bypass hits a snag

        NEW YEAR’S EVE: 12 ways to farewell 2020 in Gympie region

        Premium Content NEW YEAR’S EVE: 12 ways to farewell 2020 in Gympie region

        News With the new year just around the corner, find out where you can celebrate the end...