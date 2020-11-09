Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been killed after a single-vehicle rollover on the D’Aguilar Highway at Harlin early on Monday morning.
A man has been killed after a single-vehicle rollover on the D’Aguilar Highway at Harlin early on Monday morning.
News

Man killed, woman airlifted to hospital after rollover

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Nov 2020 6:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been killed and a woman was airlifted to hospital after their vehicle rolled on a rural highway early this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the D'Aguilar Highway at Harlin, just north of Toogoolawah, at 2.30am on Monday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman was airlifted from the scene to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

The QT understands the man was killed in the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is at the scene to investigate.

editors picks qld road toll
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast man charged after raid by Joint Counter Terrorism Team

        Premium Content Coast man charged after raid by Joint Counter Terrorism Team

        Crime A Sunshine Coast man is due to face court today after the Queensland Joint Counter Terrorism Team charged him with firearm offences.

        LONG LIST: Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content LONG LIST: Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court

        Young Gympie dad did burnout before refusing a breath test

        Premium Content Young Gympie dad did burnout before refusing a breath test

        News 22-year-old also resisted arrest and refused to give police name

        Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Premium Content Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Employment Queensland farmers are being forced to plough crops in the ground