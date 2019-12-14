Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man killed in motorcycle crash outside Toowoomba

14th Dec 2019 9:28 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PASSING motorist called police to the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Nobby yesterday evening.

It is believed the 58-year-old Nobby man was riding south on Cudmores rd between Cambooya and Nobby when he lost control of his motorcycle, leaving the roadway and crashing into a concrete culvert.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 5.50pm the male rider was found deceased by another motorist on Cudmores rd.

The forensic crash unit is now investigating and is seeking witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact them.

Police are asking to speak to anyone who saw the motorcycle, a blue/white Suzuki GSX 1400, as it travelled from Toowoomba late yesterday afternoon. Police believe a box may have been carried in some fashion on the motorcycle at the time.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

crash editors picks forensic motorcycle
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        15 Gympie parents behaving badly in 2019

        premium_icon 15 Gympie parents behaving badly in 2019

        News These mums and dads faced the Gympie courts for a range of crimes across 2019.

        Profits ahead for Gympie businesses that act now on highway project

        premium_icon Profits ahead for Gympie businesses that act now on highway...

        News GYMPIE businesses have been urged to make the most of five years worth of Bruce...

        Replacement for collapsed Gympie region bridge nearly ready

        premium_icon Replacement for collapsed Gympie region bridge nearly ready

        News Residents were initially forced to negotiate a treacherous track to cross the creek...