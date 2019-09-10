Menu
Man killed in motorbike crash on Granite Belt

Tara Miko
by
10th Sep 2019 3:45 PM
A MAN has died in a motorbike crash south-west of Stanthorpe on the Granite Belt.

The man, aged in his 50s, died at the scene of the crash at Nundubbermere, a small locality about 20km from Stanthorpe.

The crash on Murphys Crossing Rd near Stanthorpe Texas Rd was reported about 12.15pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death, but it is not believed to be connected to the recent bushfires.

Southern Region Assistant Commissioner Mike Condon confirmed police were investigating the fatality.

"There is nothing to suggest it has anything to do with the fire or smoke associated with the fire," he said.

"It is early days at this stage.

"There are people on the ground trying to establish what has occurred."

Police were trying to contact the man's family and next of kin.

