Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATALITY: A man was killed in an overnight crash at Booubyjan. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
FATALITY: A man was killed in an overnight crash at Booubyjan. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
News

Man killed in overnight single-vehicle crash

Philippe Coquerand
14th Nov 2019 8:34 AM | Updated: 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 53-YEAR-OLD man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Booubyjan, north of Goomeri last night.

It was reported that about 9.30pm, a Toyota LandCruiser was travelling north on the Burnett Highway just north of the Old Murgon-Gayndah Road when the vehicle left the road and rolled, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

Paramedics treated one patient for critical injuries who was entrapped in the vehicle.

The driver, a 53-year-old Holland Park died at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact police.

booubyjan crash editors picks fatality gympie region crash
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents praise tireless Black Snake firefighters

        premium_icon Residents praise tireless Black Snake firefighters

        News Firefighters have spent all night backburning near Upper Thornside Road as the fire still rages in the Widgee vicinity.

        GET OUT NOW: Warning still current for Widgee residents

        GET OUT NOW: Warning still current for Widgee residents

        News UPDATE 10am: Two new warnings for residents in the Black Snake area and on the...

        Widgee Disaster Zone: New Zealand firefighters brought in

        premium_icon Widgee Disaster Zone: New Zealand firefighters brought in

        News Homes evacuated and firefighters brought in as situation worsens at Black Snake

        Mother left dog for days in the dirt without water

        premium_icon Mother left dog for days in the dirt without water

        Crime A single mother left her dog in the dirt without food and water for days while she...

        • 14th Nov 2019 9:00 AM