Man killed in crash ‘kind-hearted soul’, says sister

Matthew Barnes died after his car hit a power pole in Burpengary over the weekend. Photo: Supplied by family

Matthew Barnes died after his car hit a power pole in Burpengary over the weekend. Photo: Supplied by family

A MAN who died when his car hit a power pole in Moreton Bay on Sunday has been remembered as a "beautiful, kind-hearted soul".

Morayfield man Matthew Barnes, 31, died just 15 minutes from his home while on his way back from visiting a friend about 12.15am.

Sister Hollie Brandon, 23, said family and friends were "devastated" at the loss of a "funny bloke who always told it how it was".

"He was a funny bloke, quirky, he told it how it was," Ms Brandon said.

"When he wanted to be he could be very wise.

"He was just there for everyone; he was there for his friends, he was there for me and the family ..."

Tributes and flowers left at the crash scene in Burpengary. Photo: Supplied by family

Mr Barnes worked in outdoor maintenance for the local council.

He spent his time off with his mates, camping, 4-wheel-driving and being with his family.

Ms Brandon lived with her older brother and has visited the crash scene three times over the past two days.

"I just miss my brother," she said.

"I went there as soon as light hit on the day of the accident.

"There is a lot of flowers, and two plaques, people have left some stuff there, his friends are devastated."

The grieving family must now decide which 10 people will attend his funeral.

Originally published as Man killed in Moreton Bay crash was 'kind soul'