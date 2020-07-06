Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATAL CRASH: A man in his 60s sustained the fatal injuries after a crash in Pikes Creek last night.
FATAL CRASH: A man in his 60s sustained the fatal injuries after a crash in Pikes Creek last night.
News

Man killed in bike crash near Stanthorpe

Emily Clooney
6th Jul 2020 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after crashing his quad bike at Pikes Creek last night.

Emergency service crews were called to Waghorn Rd at 7.50pm after reports the man had suffered critical injuries after coming off the bike.

A police spokeswoman said officers were investigating whether the man suffered a medical episode.

"We are waiting on confirmation from officers about whether it occurred on a private property or a public road," she said.

"A forensic crash team will investigate if it occurred on the public road.

"However, if it was on a private property, they will prepare a report for the coroner."

Emergency service crews were called to Waghorn Road, Pikes Creek at 7.50pm.
Emergency service crews were called to Waghorn Road, Pikes Creek at 7.50pm.
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: 23 finalists in race for Gympie’s hottest tradie

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: 23 finalists in race for Gympie’s hottest tradie

        News Some serious, some stitch ups, all in it to win it. VOTE NOW IN OUR LIVE POLL

        Hartwig: Toolara wind farm comments not endorsed by council

        premium_icon Hartwig: Toolara wind farm comments not endorsed by council

        News 'Organisational failure' meant comments given were without direction

        ‘He saved my son’s life’: Mum honours shark attack victim

        premium_icon ‘He saved my son’s life’: Mum honours shark attack victim

        News Shark attack victim saved young man's life in rip

        Travellers denied access to popular Coast getaway

        premium_icon Travellers denied access to popular Coast getaway

        News It was a busy weekend for Noosa Police as up to 40 cars were denied access to the...