Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man killed in fatal heavy vehicle crash on M1

Jodie Callcott
by
21st Nov 2019 9:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died in a fatal motor vehicle incident at Tweed Heads.

About 11.30am Thursday a 47-year-old man was driving a heavy vehicle south on the M1 at Tweed Heads, when it appears he suffered a medical episode.

The vehicle veered to the left and hit a guard rail for a distance of about 100m before becoming stationary.

Emergency services attended, and the man was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital, where he was died.

There was minor damage to both the vehicle and guard rail.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District will prepare a report for the Coroner.

editors picks fatal crash m1 tweed heads

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Gympie's favourite vet

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie's favourite vet

        News Veteran vet proves to be a popular choice.

        Gympie woman to star in new version of Wizard of Oz at QPAC

        premium_icon Gympie woman to star in new version of Wizard of Oz at QPAC

        News GYMPIE talent Michaela Stubbs will star as the wicked witch Evillene in the...

        WATCH: Man flown to hospital critical after Miva crash

        premium_icon WATCH: Man flown to hospital critical after Miva crash

        News Footage shows RACQ Lifeflight rescue chopper transporting man to Brisbane hospital.

        Fast moving fire west of Gympie ‘contained’, homes saved

        premium_icon Fast moving fire west of Gympie ‘contained’, homes saved

        News You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation...