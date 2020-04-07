Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Great White Shark.
A Great White Shark.
Breaking

Man killed by shark at a Central Queensland island

Jack Evans
7th Apr 2020 6:06 AM | Updated: 7:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland police have confirmed a 23-year-old man has died from a shark bite off North West Island yesterday evening.

The man was swimming with friends and as he was swimming back to their charter vessel, he was bitten by the shark.

A doctor and paramedics were flown to the scene just before 6.30pm and treated the man on board the vessel before transporting him to Gladstone Hospital.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries to his leg, hand and elbow and he succumbed to those injuries just after 10pm.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

This marks the third shark attack on North West Island in five months.

More Stories

editors picks fatal shark attack gladstone hospital north west island
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        premium_icon COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        Health Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19, as the most popular online searches around the deadly virus have revealed.

        • 7th Apr 2020 6:14 AM
        Gympie builders still on the job

        premium_icon Gympie builders still on the job

        News A few simple changes to procedures means that the construction industry in Gympie...

        Gympie star designer turns her talent to help fight COVID-19

        premium_icon Gympie star designer turns her talent to help fight COVID-19

        News With the music industry in lockdown, this designer to the stars has found a way to...

        Gympie markets in lockdown sights

        premium_icon Gympie markets in lockdown sights

        News CLAIMED social distancing breaches threaten the livelihoods of Gympie region...