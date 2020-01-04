Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four ambulance crews were on the scene. (File picture)
Four ambulance crews were on the scene. (File picture)
News

Man killed as car, motorbike collide

by Caitlin Smith
4th Jan 2020 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 27-YEAR-OLD Logan man has died following a horror crash west of Brisbane last night.

The man, from Crestmead, died after the two-vehicle crash on the Springfield Greenbank Arterial Rd just after 7pm.

Early police investigations suggest a car heading south and a motorbike heading north collided.

The rider of the motorbike received critical injuries and died at the scene.

Investigations are continuing, and police have asked that anyone who witnessed the crash, or who might have dashcam footage, to contact them.

The road was closed for a period of time.

More Stories

Show More
crash death editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie forecast is more of the same – but not all bad

        premium_icon Gympie forecast is more of the same – but not all bad

        News BOM’s long-term climate maps reveals what’s in store for the region over the coming months.

        15 jobs you can apply for today in Gympie

        premium_icon 15 jobs you can apply for today in Gympie

        News From traffic controlling to admin, finance and hospitality, there are plenty of...

        Inskip beach concert a Gympie tradition not to be missed

        premium_icon Inskip beach concert a Gympie tradition not to be missed

        News The sight of the toddlers in the mosh pit stomping and wiggling , some dancing with...

        Gympie man returns to car to find thief in driver’s seat

        premium_icon Gympie man returns to car to find thief in driver’s seat

        News A SPATE of thefts from cars in the Gympie region over the Christmas New Year period...