A man has died and a woman is in a serious condition after a two car crash in Currumbin Valley this morning
Man killed after horror crash in Gold Coast hinterland

by Michael Saunders
2nd Feb 2019 12:16 PM
A MAN has died and a woman remains in a serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Currumbin Valley this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Currumbin Creek Rd and Tallebudgera Connection Rd at 6.35am after two vehicles had collided.

A male driver and female passenger were trapped in the vehicle with the man declared deceased at the scene.

The female passenger, believed to be aged in her 70s, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A man was also taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with neck pain.

A Forensic Crash Unit team are investigating the incident.

The intersection remains blocked off to all traffic as police await for a tow truck to arrive.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

In an unrelated matter, a woman aged in her 30s was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with a significant arm injury after a bus and pedestrian crash on Austinville Rd, Austinville at 10pm last night.

