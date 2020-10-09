Man jailed over couple’s horror toolbox deaths

One of the people involved in the killing of Iuliana Triscaru and Cory Breton - whose bodies were found stuffed inside a toolbox in a Logan dam - will spend a maximum of 12 years behind bars before being deported back to New Zealand.

Webbstar Latu, 36, carried the metal toolbox which entombed the couple, who had been tortured and stuffed inside, before it was thrown into Scrubby Creek dam, the Brisbane Supreme Court was told.

Their bodies were discovered in February 2016, 18 days after they were last seen alive.

Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscaru died after they were forced into a toolbox and submerged in a Logan creek.

Latu sat quietly in the dock of the court this morning and touched his heart twice, nodding towards his family, as he was lead back into custody after being sentenced for two counts of manslaughter, which he pleaded guilty to last week.

Justice David Boddice said while Latu was not involved in torturing the couple, he "must have known" he was leading them to their grisly fate when he carried the toolbox into, and out of the Kingston unit on January 24, 2016.

"You were involved in carrying a toolbox into the unit and subsequently carrying the toolbox out knowing that those two people had been placed into that toolbox," Justice Boddice said.

"You also assisted the others involved in this despicable behaviour by cleaning up the unit and by driving one of the other rmotorvehicles away."

There was no suggestion that Latu went to the creek and the court heard he had arrived at the unit "at the end of the awful ordeal" after they had been assaulted.

Barrister Steve Kissick told the court Latu, a father of two had become addicted to drugs and had moved away from his family and strong Christian faith at the time of the couple's death.

The court was told Latu had moved to Australia when he was 5, but was not a citizen and would likely be deported once released from jail.

Latu was one of the seven people charged over the deaths and last week he pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter after two murder charges against him were dropped.

Four of his co-accused - Trent Michael Thrupp, Stou Daniels, Davy Malu Junior Taiao and Waylon Ngaketo Cowan Walker - were charged with murder and are due to face a trial on October 19.

Latu, who has been on remand since February 2016, will be required to serve at least 80 per cent of the sentence behind bars.

Originally published as Man jailed over couple's horror toolbox deaths