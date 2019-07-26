Menu
Supplied Onitolosi Etuini Atiai Latu
Crime

Man jailed over bashing murder of girlfriend

by AAP
26th Jul 2019 4:00 PM
A Sydney man who bashed his girlfriend to death has been jailed for at least 21 years.

Onitolosi Etuini Atiai Latu, 31, was found guilty by a jury in December of murdering Rhonda Baker in Liverpool in August 2016.

The 26-year-old woman suffered facial fractures and broken ribs and died in hospital due to a brain injury.

Onitolosi Latu was sentenced to 28 years in jail for the murder of Rhonda Baker.

 

Rhonda Baker died from a brain injury after being bashed by her boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

Justice Julia Lonergan in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday jailed Latu for 28 years with a non-parole period of 21 years.

The judge noted Latu's pattern of ferocious and "disfiguring" attacks and threats to cave Ms Baker's head in months before the "murder of extreme brutality".

"This attack was a completion of his threat," she said.

Latu will be eligible for parole in August 2037.

* 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) Lifeline 13 11 14

 

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

