Man jailed for post office drug bust

A POLICE operation targeting the movement of drugs through the mail has landed a young man behind bars after he was linked to a Townsville bust of more than 31 kilograms of drugs and $33,000 cash.

Jacob Davies, 26, who was then aged 23-year-old and a co-accused were arrested at the Oonoonba Post Office on June 8, 2017, after police intercepted two of six packages containing drugs including cannabis, MDMA, cocaine and meth.

The court heard police had launched an operation targeting the distribution of drugs through Australia Post, intercepting two packages in Townsville and four in Brisbane between May 18 and June 8, 2017.

Police searched their car where they found 3.9 grams of pure cocaine, before searching Davies' home where they located 29.1kg of cannabis.

An analysis of Davies' phone found he was using Wickr, an encrypted messaging application.

Crown prosecutor Aaron Dunkerton described the offending as "incredibly serious" with a degree of sophistication.

"Such was the cunning and calculated planning of this that post office boxes were rented in the names of third parties in order to avoid detection," he said.

Davies pleaded guilty to 16 drug offences in February.

Defence barrister Travis Schmitt said his client had good prospects of rehabilitation as he was enrolled in a bachelor's degree at JCU, before having to defer after 12 months in order to pay for his legal fees.

"He has had private solicitors engaged throughout the process … he is intent on returning to university to complete his bachelor's degree," Mr Schmitt said.

"He has been working for a cleaning business since last February … prior to that he had a strong working history working in hospitality roles."

Mr Schmitt said Davies started to experiment with drugs at the age of 14 which led to him becoming addicting to cannabis.

"He's managed to extricate himself from the underworld that is the drug trade business," he said.

Davies was supported in court by family and friends.

Justice David North said members of the community who committed drug offences needed to be dealt with "sternly".

"You've learnt one lesson in life, if you want something you have to work for it," Justice North said.

Davies was sentenced to four years jail, suspended after six months for four years.

He will be released on parole on September 12 this year.