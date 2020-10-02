Man jailed after racking up 40 charges in 2 year crime spree

The Gympie man has been jailed following a two-year crime spree and multiple police chases. File photo

The Gympie man has been jailed following a two-year crime spree and multiple police chases. File photo

A GYMPIE man who racked up almost 40 charges during a two year crime spree which began and ended with police chases, has bee jailed this week.

The court heard in January 2018, police patrolling in Alexandra Hills spotted Ian Charles Victor Mcilvenna acting suspiciously while riding a motorbike, and realised he was trying to escape being seen.

They followed him to a dead end, he mounted the footpath and continued to flee at speeds of 20-30km/hr before hitting another dead end, dumping the bike and trying to run.

After trying to taser him, they were able to arrest him and he told them had a homemade gun and a glass pipe in his pocket, and they realised he was wanted on a return to prison warrant.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Almost two years later on November 20, 2019, Mcilvenna fled from police who were trying to arrest him on numerous offences including armed robbery, stealing and unlawful use of a car, the court heard.

In a Holden Commodore, Mcilvenna sped away from police down Rocks Road towards Eel Creek Road, forcing police to deploy a tyre deflation device, successfully deflating his two front tyres.

This did not stop Mcilvenna, who drove on Exhibition Road towards the Gympie CBD at speeds of up to 100km/hr, often crossing into the wrong side of the road.

He drove onto the Bruce Highway heading south, and wove between oncoming cars at speeds between 60km/hr and 100km/hr, before turning onto Centro Way.

His left front tyre “peeled away” from the car but he kept going, crossing into the wrong side of the road again and causing several cars to veer off the road to avoid crashing.

His right tyre soon came off the car, and he was driving with no front tyres at 100km/hr through an active road works zone and a school zone.

Mcilvenna got back to the Bruce Highway, and travelled south, reaching 150km/hr until he hit traffic and tried to ram the back of a truck, causing a crash, and allowing police to catch him.

Between the first chase and the second, Mcilvenna racked up dozens of charges including stealing, possessing counterfeit cash, possessing explosives (bullets), possessing drug utensils, driving stolen cars, possessing weapons, obstructing and evading police officers, damaging police property, and more.

Mcilvenna, now 42, appeared in the dock of the Gympie Magistrates Court this week, and pleaded guilty to all 37 charges.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan gave Mcilvenna a head sentence of two and half years, disqualified him driving or holding a licence for three and half years, and ordered he be eligible for parole in May, 2021.