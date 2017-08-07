23°
Man injured in excavator rollover south of Gympie

Shelley Strachan | 7th Aug 2017 5:17 PM
The man is taken to the chopper.
The man is taken to the chopper.

A MAN in his 40s has been airlifted by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after the excavator he was working in rolled on top of him at a Tewantin worksite.

The LifeFlight Critical Care Doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic first travelled by road to the accident site where they treated the patient for pelvic and lower limb injuries.

They accompanied the man by road ambulance to Noosa Hospital where they were met around 1pm by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter which had flown from its Maroochydore base.

The patient was transferred at the hospital helipad to the helicopter and was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital in a stable condition.　

It is unknown how the excavator rolled.

2016-17 was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,252 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation

To support the LifeFlight Foundation visit:

https://www.lifeflight.org.au/page/support-us/

Local Partners

