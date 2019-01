STABLE CONDITION: Paramedics responded to a two vehicle car crash on the corner of Jane and Violet St.

A MEDICAL incident was the cause of a two-vehicle-crash in Gympie earlier this morning.

Police at the scene of a two vehicle car crash in Gympie.

The crash occurred on the cnr of Jane and Violet St of the Bruce Highway at 8:20am.

Multiple patients were assessed but not injured, with a man in his 70s transported to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.