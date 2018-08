A man has reportedly been injured by a forklift at an Amamoor farm.

EMERGENCY crews have been called out to Amamoor amid reports that a man's leg has been run over by a forklift.

The man is believed to have been working at a pineapple farm on Meddleton Rd just after 1pm when the incident happened.

Police said paramedics were treating him at the scene, but the extent of the injuries are unknown.