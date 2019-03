CAR CRASH: A man in his 30s was taken to Gympie Hospital after a crash near Normanby Bridge.

PARAMEDICS attended a two vehicle car crash on the Mary Valley Road near Normanby Bridge last night at 6:50pm.

Two occupants were assessed at the scene. A man in his 30s was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.