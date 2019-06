INJURED: A man in his 30s was taken to Gympie Hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the Cooloola Coast earlier this morning.

MOTORISTS driving on the Cooloola Coast are urged to drive with caution after a single-vehicle crash earlier this morning.

A man in his 30s was injured after his car hit a tree on Rainbow Beach Rd just after 9am.

He was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Both lanes remained blocked near Seary's Creek while the car is retrieved.