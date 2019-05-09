Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Man injured after car crashes into cow near Imbil

JOSH PRESTON
9th May 2019 7:59 AM
A MAN has been taken to hospital after his car crashed into a cow near Imbil this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service media reported the crash had occurred on Kandanga Imbil Road, two kilmometres before Imbil, at approximately 5:03am.

The man, aged in his 50s, reportedly sustained injuries to his neck and shoulder and was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

QAS could not provide any information relating to the condition of the cow.

