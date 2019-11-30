Menu
INJURED: A man was injured after his buggy rolled-over at Yabba Creek Road property earlier today. Photo: File
Man injured after buggy rollover near Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
30th Nov 2019 11:43 AM
A MORNING buggy ride turned into disaster for a Mary Valley resident when it rolled-over at a Yabba Creek Rd property just after 10am.

A man believed to be in his 40s suffered shoulder injuries and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

In another incident that happened around 8.30pm last night (Friday), a young dirt bike rider was injured after he fell off his bike, at a private property in Curra.

It is believed he suffered an ankle injury but was not required to go to hospital.

