ARM STUCK IN VEHICLE: A 22-year-old man was rewiring the boot of a vehicle when his arm became stuck in the honeycomb.

ARM STUCK IN VEHICLE: A 22-year-old man was rewiring the boot of a vehicle when his arm became stuck in the honeycomb. Bev Lacey

A TRIP to the Gympie Hospital was not on the cards for a mechanic who got into a very sticky situation this afternoon.

A 22-year-old man was re-wiring the boot of a vehicle at a Kandanga property when the incident happened, just after 3.30pm.

The man's arm was stuck through the honeycomb of the car.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man received minor bruising and swelling but did not need to be taken to hospital.