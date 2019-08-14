Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alice Springs detectives allegedly found a hydroponic set up at a home in The Gap. Picture: NT Police
Alice Springs detectives allegedly found a hydroponic set up at a home in The Gap. Picture: NT Police
Crime

Man inadvertently leads cops to drugs stash

by Judith Aisthorpe
14th Aug 2019 5:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 30-year-old man who tried to flee the scene of a crash by racing home inadvertently led cops to a stash of cannabis.

The man was travelling south bound on Telegraph Tce, Alice Springs around 4.30pm Sunday when he hit a car stopped at a set of traffic lights near the fire station, at speed.

The car was shunted into the right hand lane and its two occupants sustained minor injuries.

The man allegedly did not stop, instead driving to his home in The Gap where police later found and arrested him.

A search warrant at the home allegedly unearthed a hydroponic set up in a bedroom growing 18 cannabis plants.

He was arrested and charged.

More Stories

Show More
crash crime drugs nt

Top Stories

    Officers monitor Inskip after croc sighting

    premium_icon Officers monitor Inskip after croc sighting

    News It follows several other reports earlier this year in the Big Tuan Creek north of Gympie, and at Snapper Creek, at Tin Can Bay back in January.

    Gympie's slice of Coast property explosion could last decade

    premium_icon Gympie's slice of Coast property explosion could last decade

    News Big work down south nothing but good news for Gympie.

    National retailer with 111 stores seeks Gympie outlet

    premium_icon National retailer with 111 stores seeks Gympie outlet

    News Gympie has been identified as a key location