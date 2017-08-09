Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JUNE, 1999: Streets Ice Cream logo, 06/99. Logos
JUNE, 1999: Streets Ice Cream logo, 06/99. Logos
Offbeat

Man in the cooler after stealing an ice cream truck

Michael Nolan
16th Dec 2019 11:13 AM | Updated: 1:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHERBOURG man's attempt to beat the heat landed him in police custody after he stole a truck laden with ice cream.

Police allege the 28-year-old man stole a Streets Ice Cream truck from a Puma service station in Maryborough at 6.45am.

The man drove the truck to Cherbourg but lost control on Barambah Ave.

He crashed near a store, at about 8.15am.

Police arrested and charged the man with stealing a vehicle, obstructing police, breeching bail, unlicensed driving and common nuisance.

He is due to appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court later today.

Early reports suggest most of the ice cream survived the crash and were later rescued by another Streets truck.

cherbourg crime editors picks kingaroy crime stolen vehicle streets ice cream toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schoolyard assaults go through the roof

        premium_icon Schoolyard assaults go through the roof

        Crime Shocking new data has revealed students as young as Year 1 are being suspended for assaults, as the number of attacks on school grounds skyrocket.

        Dog squad on the hunt for ‘hoons’ after crash near Gympie

        premium_icon Dog squad on the hunt for ‘hoons’ after crash near Gympie

        Crime Two men are on the run after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle near Gympie last...

        LATEST UPDATE: Fifth man now charged over Gympie CBD bashing

        premium_icon LATEST UPDATE: Fifth man now charged over Gympie CBD bashing

        News TWO Gympie men are in custody and three are on bail facing major violence charges...

        IN COURT: 74 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 74 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        News It’s going to be a very busy day today at Gympie Magistrates Court with 74 people...