Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One of the cars involved in a serious crash on Mary Valley Road.
One of the cars involved in a serious crash on Mary Valley Road. Philippe Coquerand
News

Man in serious condition after Mary Valley Road crash

JOSH PRESTON
by
11th Apr 2019 6:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital under the aid of a critical care paramedic after sustaining severe injuries in a crash on Mary Valley Rd near Amamoor late yesterday afternoon.

The road was blocked to motorists as paramedics and police attended the scene of the two-car crash, which reportedly occurred about 3.30pm.

Police remained on scene of a serious two-car crash on Mary Valley Road late yesterday afternoon.
Police remained on scene of a serious two-car crash on Mary Valley Road late yesterday afternoon. Philippe Coquerand

In latest updates a Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesperson said the man, aged in his 50s, had sustained serious injuries to his chest and was being closely monitored on the way to hospital.

The spokesperson said four people had been injured in the crash, with the other three patients all sustaining minor injuries. They were to taken to Gympie Hospital in stable conditions.

The road remained blocked off by police around 6pm yesterday evening, with forensic officers on the scene.

amamoor crash critical care paramedics gympie crash gympie hospital gympie news gympie region mary valley road serious injuries sunshine coast university hospital
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Small business owner steps up for Greens in Wide Bay

    premium_icon Small business owner steps up for Greens in Wide Bay

    Politics Another hand goes up in fight for the Wide Bay's seat.

    • 11th Apr 2019 6:03 PM
    Ground zero: Queensland’s pivotal election seats

    premium_icon Ground zero: Queensland’s pivotal election seats

    Politics These are the seats that could swing

    • 11th Apr 2019 5:33 PM
    Lies, deceit, manipulation - Mick tips the bucket on MAFS

    premium_icon Lies, deceit, manipulation - Mick tips the bucket on MAFS

    Entertainment Mr Gould had to live in Sydney, which he described as a "s---hole"