Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police will allege a man stabbed another man at Buddina this morning.
Police will allege a man stabbed another man at Buddina this morning.
Crime

Man in serious condition after alleged stabbing

lucy rutherford
31st Jul 2020 7:55 PM | Updated: 1st Aug 2020 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing another man after a fight at Buddina.

It will be alleged a 34-year-old man from Little Mountain attended an address on Illuka Street around 8.30am Friday to confront a male occupant of the home who was known to him.

A physical altercation broke out between the pair, during which the 34-year-old sustained a stab wound to his torso.

The injured man walked a short distance to Tumut Street where a friend notified police.

He was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition before being airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Police arrested a 30-year-old Buddina man shortly afterwards who has since been charged with unlawful wounding.

He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday.

alleged stabbing sunshine coast buddina editors picks maroochydore magistrates court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hollywood superstars give major boost to Gympie tourism

        premium_icon Hollywood superstars give major boost to Gympie tourism

        News Chris and Liam Hemsworth headed to Rainbow Beach earlier this month, giving a much-needed boost to tourism in the region

        GYMPIE’S CUTEST BABY: Winner crowned in last minute race

        premium_icon GYMPIE’S CUTEST BABY: Winner crowned in last minute race

        News Cheeky grin seals deal in close and adorable race

        Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        premium_icon Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        News Two caught in brazen Queensland border jump attempt

        Aged care fears as one new Qld case confirmed

        premium_icon Aged care fears as one new Qld case confirmed

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals Queensland’s new COVID-19 case total