Lime scooters have proved a hit in Brisbane’s inner suburbs. Picture: David Clark/AAP
News

Man dies after riding Lime e-scooter

25th Jun 2019 10:31 AM

A MAN has died after riding a Lime electric scooter in central Auckland on Monday night, New Zealand police say.

The death of the 59-year old is thought to be the first fatal accident with one of the ride-share electric scooters in New Zealand.

"The circumstances of the death are unclear however it is not thought to be suspicious and police can confirm the man had been travelling on an electric scooter prior to his death," police said in a statement.

A Lime spokeswoman said the company was "devastated" to learn of the incident and would continue to assist local authorities.

In February the 1,000-strong fleet of Lime e-scooters was removed from the streets of New Zealand's largest city after a firmware problem caused the wheels to lock up on some of the scooters.

The company was allowed back on the road after two weeks.

Lime is one of three scooter ride-share companies operating in Auckland.

