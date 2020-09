CRASH ROLLOVER: A man was taken to Gympie hospital last night after his car rolled at Monkland.

A MAN is in hospital after his car rolled at Monkland overnight.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics attended a single-vehicle rollover on East Deep Creek Road and Randwick Road at about 6.54pm.

They took one male patient with multiple injuries from the scene to Gympie Hospital.

He was in a stable condition, according to QAS.

