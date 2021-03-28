Man in hospital after falling off motorbike at Goomeri

A man was hospitalised overnight after he fell off a motorbike in Goomeri. FILE PHOTO

A man has been taken to hospital overnight after he fell from a motorbike at Goomeri, on the outskirts of the Gympie region.

Emergency service crews were reportedly called to the scene of an incident involving a motorcycle on Moore St at about 10.45pm.

A male had fallen from the motorcycle and suffered a knee injury as a result, according to Queensland Ambulance Service media sources.

He was taken to Murgon Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment, according to QAS.