Queensland Police Service dangerous driving arrest
Crime

Man in hospital after eating large amount of drugs

by Sophie Chirgwin
17th Feb 2019 2:35 PM
A MAN has been hospitalised after eating a large amount of dangerous drugs as he allegedly evaded police in the Moreton Bay region.

Police will allege they attempted to intercept a silver hatchback on Old Gympie Rd at Burpengary last night at about 10:50pm, however the driver sped off.

A short time later, the driver allegedly sped through a red light and crashed into another vehicle on Deception Bay Rd, before he fled the scene once again.

A man is in hospital after allegedly eating a quantity of drugs after he was found by police last night.
The 22-year-old driver was located in the area by a dog squad officer and taken into custody, close to $11,000 in cash was found nearby.

He started showing signs of illnesses after allegedly eating a large quantity of methyl amphetamine while running from police.

The man was taken to the Caboolture Hospital for further treatment, and has not yet been charged.

Officers searched the crashed hatchback and uncovered additional suspect items which were seized for examination.

Investigations are continuing.

