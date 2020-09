A man is in hospital after crashing his car at Gunalda in the early hours of this morning.

A MAN was taken to hospital with a chest injury this morning after his car crashed on the Bruce Highway at Gunalda, emergency services have confirmed.

QAS Media reported that paramedics transported a male patient with a chest injury to Gympie Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway and Shadbold Road at about 2.22am.

The man was in a stable condition.