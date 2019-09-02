Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his early 20s is recovering in hospital after being shot on Brisbane’s bayside overnight. Picture: File.
A man in his early 20s is recovering in hospital after being shot on Brisbane’s bayside overnight. Picture: File.
Crime

Man in hospital after Brisbane shooting

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Sep 2019 9:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a young man was shot on Brisbane's bayside overnight.

Emergency services were called to Karloo St, Wynnum at 2.30am where a man in his early 20s was found with gunshot wounds to his back.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he is now said to be in a serious but stable condition.

In a statement this morning, Queensland Police urged anyone with information or who might have dashcam footage of the area to contact police immediately.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

crime hospital injuries shooting

Top Stories

    Gene found for drought-resistant crops

    Gene found for drought-resistant crops

    Rural SCIENTISTS believe a gene discovered in barley responsible for drought-resistance will help to future-proof crops against some effects of climate change.

    • 2nd Sep 2019 10:03 AM
    BREAKING: Man critical after brutal Gympie street stabbing

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man critical after brutal Gympie street stabbing

    News Man fights for life after violent intersection rage

    • 2nd Sep 2019 9:41 AM
    Financing this failing project their own political funeral

    premium_icon Financing this failing project their own political funeral

    News Gympie council egos are of more concern than genuine local needs

    REVEALED: Gympie region's newest skate park just opened

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie region's newest skate park just opened

    News Much-awaited skate park brings joy to hundreds at weekend