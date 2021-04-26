Menu
Police were called to a 20 person brawl at Slade Point. Picture: Tara Miko
Crime

Man in hospital after brawl breaks out at hotel

Tara Miko
25th Apr 2021 10:15 PM
7.15AM: A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a brawl broke out at a Slade Point pub on Anzac Day.

Several police units were called to the Seabreeze Hotel about 9.20pm with reports 15 to 20 people were involved in a brawl.

Paramedics assessed three people at the scene and one was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious condition with a head injury.

Critical care and the high acuity response unit were on board.

The other two people declined transport to hospital.

10.15PM: A man is being taken to hospital after a brawl at a pub in Slade Point on Anzac Day.

Several police units were called to the Seabreeze Hotel about 9.20pm with reports 15 to 20 people were involved in a brawl.

One report indicated a man had been knocked unconscious and was lying on the ground.

Police were called to a 20 person brawl at Slade Point. Picture: Tara Miko
Two Queensland Ambulance crews were on scene by 9.35pm, with paramedics assessing one person on the grass front lawn area of the hotel.

Paramedics soon after loaded another man inside the hotel into a waiting ambulance.

Three police crews remained on scene at 9.55pm.

Police were called to a 20 person brawl at Slade Point. Picture: Tara Miko
