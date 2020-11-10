Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Episode 7 - Reluctant Icons: 'It's like a devil'
News

Man in hospital after being struck by car

by SAM FLANAGAN
10th Nov 2020 10:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is in a serious condition in the Townsville University Hospital after being struck by a vehicle overnight.

Emergency services were called to Deeragun Rd, Deeragun just after 7pm last night following reports of a vehicle v pedestrian incident.

The Queensland Ambulance Service treated a 42-year-old man on scene for a head injury.

A paramedic from the critical care team then transported the man in a serious but stable condition to the Townsville University Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the investigation into the incident was still open.

Originally published as Man in hospital after being struck by car

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple’s getaway in Valley ends badly when dad calls cops

        Premium Content Couple’s getaway in Valley ends badly when dad calls cops

        News A camping trip with his girlfriend landed a 35yo man in court when her father dobbed him in to police

        Child care centre developers take council to court

        Premium Content Child care centre developers take council to court

        News Planning staff at Gympie Regional Council said the proposed new child care centre...

        ‘He simply was not up to the job...’

        Premium Content ‘He simply was not up to the job...’

        News Gympie community leaders give their honest reaction to the outcome of the US...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites