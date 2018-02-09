Menu
Man in custody over Gympie arcade break-in charges

Sharyn Alford accesses the damage after her Gympie business became a target.
Arthur Gorrie
by

A MAN arrested over shop burglaries in James Nash Arcade on Wednesday was remanded in custody on eight charges when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court..

In addition to charges from Wednesday, Michael Robert Scott, 35, of the Caboolture suburb of Bellmere, is charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a crime on Thursday.

He is also charged with breaking, entering and stealing between January 28 and February 1.

Charges from Wednesday include one of attempting to enter premises with criminal intent, two of breaking, entering and stealing, one of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one each of attempting to enter a dwelling to steal and unlicensed driving.

Scott did not enter a plea on any of the charges and did not apply for bail.

He is due to appear in the court again on Monday.

In another matter before the court on Fridasy, a Victorian man was also remanded without bail to appear again in the court on Monday.

Luke Ryan Sydes, 38, of Cockatoo, near Melbourne, is charged with assault with bodily harm on Thursday.

Sydes also did not apply for bail.

