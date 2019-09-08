Man in custody after suspected arson attack
A MAN is in custody after a suspected arson attack on a house in Brisbane's south in the early hours of this morning.
Fire crews were called just before 4am to reports the top floor a house on Scotts Rd, Darra, was in flames.
The fire, which was burning through two rooms in the front of the timber house, was put out shortly after.
All occupants of the house were safely evacuated, with paramedics treating two patients for minor injuries on the scene.
A 40-year-old Inala man was arrested shortly after and taken in for questioning.
He is expected to be charged with arson.