Police have cordoned off an address at Federation Drive Bethania after an alleged stabbing.
News

Man in custody after alleged stabbing

by Judith Kerr
6th Dec 2019 10:12 AM
A MAN has been taken into custody and a crime scene declared after an alleged stabbing at Bethania early this morning.

Police have cordoned off a house in Federation Drive, after they were called to the address just after 5.30am.

They have asked residents in the area to keep an eye out for a family's much-loved border collie which is believed to have been released before the alleged incident.

The scene on Federation Drive this morning.
A man was taken to hospital to be treated for suspected stabbing wounds and another man was detained at the scene.

Residents said a man in nearby Page St was with police and was taken away in a blue forensics suit.

A local mechanics business also reported a break-in attempt this morning.

