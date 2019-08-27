Menu
The man in his 30s was transported in a critical condition. Photo: Bill Hearne
News

Man in critical condition after being hit by a car

by Emily Halloran
27th Aug 2019 9:14 AM
A MAN is fighting for life after he was hit by a car in the city's south last night.

Critical care paramedics, the High Acuity Response Unit and police were called to the Gold Coast Highway at Bilinga about 7pm following reports of a pedestrian accident.

They treated a man in his 30s who had leg injuries and was in a critical condition.

He was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital with critical care paramedics on board.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 131 114.

