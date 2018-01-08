Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

High-speed crime rampage accused faces court

One of the allegedly stolen vehicles used in the chase from Brisbane to Maryborough. Two men were seen running from the scene after the car collided with a truck at the intersection of Russell St and Edward St. Picture: Alistair Brightman
One of the allegedly stolen vehicles used in the chase from Brisbane to Maryborough. Two men were seen running from the scene after the car collided with a truck at the intersection of Russell St and Edward St. Picture: Alistair Brightman
by Jack McKay

A MAN will front court today accused of leading police on a crime spree between Brisbane and the Wide Bay region.

Police will allege the 18-year-old was with another man when they were tracked by police helicopter along the Bruce Highway in a stolen car last Thursday, before they crashed at an intersection in Maryborough.

The pair is then accused of assaulting a 63-year-old man in a nearby street before taking off with his car.

Later that day, the men allegedly stole another car, a Mazda 6, from a residential garage at Dundowran Beach near Hervey Bay.

The man remained on the run until the next day, when he was intercepted by police while travelling in a rideshare vehicle along Manly Rd in Wynnum.

Police allegedly found a key to the Mazda 6 as they arrested him.

He has since been charged with a string of offences, including two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one count of armed robbery and one count dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The Carina man is expected to appear in the Richlands Magistrates Court later today.

His accomplice remains on the run.

Topics:  bundaberg editors picks fraser coast queensland wide bay

Pearson respect: 'Joh and Flo returned our promised land'

Pearson respect: 'Joh and Flo returned our promised land'

Queensland's most prominent Aboriginal activist reveals he was an unexpected guest at the funeral for Lady Flo Bjelke-Petersen

UPDATE: "The attack was clearly viciously planned"

The men stole an SS Commodore and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Government told 'outright lies' on negative gearing

Labor’s negative gearing changes would not have had as big an impact as the government has appeared to suggest

“Overall, price changes are likely to be small," Treasury found.

Kandanga car crash, and other weekend happenings in Gympie

Emergency services were called to two Gympie crashes at the weekend.

The news doesn't stop over the weekend in Gympie.

Local Partners