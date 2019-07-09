Man in court charged with Paul Rock murder

Beau Smith, 26, has been charged with murder.

Beau Smith, 26, has been charged with murder. QPS

A PARK Ridge man has been remanded in custody charged over what police will allege was the "extremely violent" death of an Oakey man last week.

Beau Smith, 26, was arrested following an incident in Berrinba, near Logan, on Sunday night and held in custody for questioning over Paul Rock's alleged murder in Plainland last Monday.

Mr Rock, 53, suffered multiple stab wounds and stumbled into a drive-through bottle shop at the Porters Plainland Hotel in the Lockyer Valley about 6pm last Monday.

Police launched a large-scale search for two men, naming them late last week as Smith, 26, and another man, Kye Enright, 21.

Smith was formally charged at the Logan Police Headquarters this morning and walked, handcuffed and bare-footed, to a waiting police car.

He has been charged with six offences including murder, two counts of supply dangerous drugs and one count each of armed robbery in company using personal violence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and breach of bail.

He was referred to the Beenleigh Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody to reappear on September 7.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt confirmed the search for Enright was continuing, with the public warned not to approach him.

Enright is believed to have fled the pub car park in a black sedan, the last confirmed sighting of which was on the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna about 6.30pm last Monday.

Inspector Strohfeldt renewed calls for help from the public in locating Enright.

"We have had a good response from members of the public on possible sightings of both these men," he said.

"We are continuing to appeal for assistance from the community to locate Kye Enright, 21.

"We believe he may be able to assist with the investigation."

Enright is described as Caucasian, about 165cm tall, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Phone 000 or Policelink on 131 444.